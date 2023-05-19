20% TCS, RBI LRS Limit On International Credit Cards: Check Finance Ministry's Clarification

A day after the government amended the foreign exchange management rules to apply 20% TCS on foreign remittances through the RBI’s liberalised remittance scheme (LRS), the finance ministry has issued the clarification in the form of (FAQs) frequently asked questions. As per the latest rules, forex spending through international credit cards will also be covered under the LRS.

Under the liberalised remittance scheme, all resident individuals (including minors) are allowed to freely remit up to $2,50,000 in a financial year (April-March) for any permissible current or capital account transaction or a combination of both.

The e-Gazette notification dated 16th May 2023 omits Rule 7 of the FEM(CAT) Rules, 2000. Here are the Frequently Asked Questions #FAQs w.r.t. Tax Collection at Source (TCS) on foreign remittance through the Liberalised Remittance Scheme. @RBI (1/2)👇 pic.twitter.com/CLJyHQh5ub— Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) May 18, 2023

Here’s the government’s clarification on new credit card LRS rule and the TCS changes:

Tax Collected at Source (TCS) Already There on Debit Card

While on a visit abroad, a person could use international debit cards or other methods or international credit cards for undertaking current account transactions. Payments by debit cards etc. have been treated as LRS even earlier. By bringing TCS on Credit Card, it plugs the loophole

Due to the exemption under erstwhile Rule 7, expenditures through credit cards were not accounted for under the specified LRS limit, which has led to some individuals exceeding the LRS limits

Data collected from top money remitters under LRS reveals that international credit cards are being issued with limits in excess of the present LRS limit of USD 2,50,000. The differential treatment between debit cards and credit cards needed to be removed in the interest of uniformity and equity in the treatment of modes of drawal of foreign exchange and for capturing total expenditures under LRS for prudent foreign exchange management and to prevent by-passing of LRS limits

RBI had written to the government on more than one occasion, pointing to the need to remove this differential treatment

Under the LRS, in the financial year 2021-22, a total of USD 19.61 billion was remitted, rising from USD 12.68 billion in 2020-21. In 2022-23, it rose to more than USD 24.0 billion, of which overseas travel accounted for more than half

Instances have come to notice where the LRS payments are disproportionately high when compared to the disclosed incomes

TCS is like TDS, it is NOT a final burden of TAX. One can claim it as Refund while filing ITR

TCS Will Not Be Deducted

Will NOT apply on the payments for purchase of foreign goods/services from India such as newspapers or online streaming services

Will NOT apply on Company/Business trips (IT sector employees unaffected)

Will Not apply on the payments for ‘Education’ & ‘Medical purposes’

top videos

Applicability