25,000% Return! Rs 40,000 Investment In This Stock would Have Made You Crorepati

The Indian share market is price sensitive, which means it is highly vulnerable to exterior shocks and even a small disturbance in the domestic or overseas environment can bring about a multiplier effect on Indian markets.

Despite multiple factors like uneven geopolitical climate and hiccups in the foreign markets, especially the United States and China, there are some Indian stocks that have performed extremely well, shrugging off all the economic uncertainties at home and abroad.

One such stock is the leading auto parts maker Schaeffler India Limited. This is one of those stocks that have given unexpected returns to its investors in the long-run.

Schaeffler India is a mid-cap company having a market capitalisation of Rs 42,547 crore. Its shares have given multibagger returns to investors in the past five years. The stock has surged more than 158 percent in the period. This means investors’ money has more than doubled in the five-year period and in the past three years the stock has grown 300 per cent.

In fact, the stock has provided even better returns in the long term and has seen a whopping 25000 percent growth in the past 20 years.

According to Schaeffler India’s share prices, they increased exceptionally from Rs 10.8 per piece 20 years ago on April 17, 2003, to Rs 2,721.4 per piece as on April 25, 2023, witnessing a whopping 25,104 percent rise in the 20-year period.

This means that if an investor bought shares of Schaeffler India of a total amount of Rs 40,000 back in April 2003, their investment value would have soared to Rs 1 crore in April 2023.

Schaeffler India manufactures clutch systems, transmission systems, torsion dampers, valve train systems, camshaft phasing units and electric drives.

