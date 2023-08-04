30 Lakh New Demat Accounts Opened in July; Highest In 18 Months

Retail investors’ participation has been rising in the stock market, with July 2023 recording 30 lakh new demat accounts with two depositories CDSL and NSDL to hit a new high of 12.35 crore. This is the highest growth since January 2022 and about 50 per cent more than the previous 12-month average of 20 lakh.

The interest of retail investors in the equity market is influenced by market sentiments. Lately, micro-cap and small-cap indices have outperformed Nifty and Sensex, reigniting general interest in equities.

According to a Moneycontrol report, Arvinder Singh Nanda, senior vice-president of Master Capital Services, said the continued new demat opening was due to the booming market performance, with Sensex and Nifty reaching new heights, and the popularity of derivatives trading contributed to this fervour. “The influx of funds from Foreign Institutional Investors and domestic institutional investors along with vibrant IPOs boosted the stock market’s allure, enticing more investors to open demat accounts."