45% Women Entrepreneurs Married, Balancing Business With Family Roles, Says Report

According to a new survey, 57% of the women who expressed interest in entrepreneurship were aged between 26 and 35 years, while 27% were aged between 36 and 45 years. The majority of these women were educated, with 60% holding at least a graduate degree.

The survey conducted by Franchise India has revealed that 3 out of 10 women in India prefer to take up the entrepreneurship role. The survey cites emerging opportunities to start businesses, low-cost franchise options, and the increasing interest of national and international brands in tier 2 and tier 3 cities as key factors driving this trend.

The survey also revealed that 45% of women entrepreneurs were married and balancing their family responsibilities with their business ventures.

The survey, which was conducted in the key cities of Delhi, Gurugram, Bhopal, Ludhiana, Lucknow, Guwahati, Bangalore, Goa, Jaipur, and Pune, involved a sample set of 500 women. The results indicate a growing trend in the franchise industry, with more women seeking to start their own businesses.

Also Read: 18% Tech Startups Have Women Founders, Socio-Cultural Barrier A Hinderance, Says Report

“The franchise industry is witnessing tremendous growth in India, and women entrepreneurs are playing a significant role in this expansion. We are seeing more women taking the leap of faith and starting their own businesses, and this is a positive sign for the economy," said Gaurav Marya, chairman of Franchise India.

With numerous low-cost franchise options available in the market, starting a business has become more accessible and achievable for women, the report said.

“The low-cost franchise options available in the market have made it easier for women to start their own businesses. This is a great opportunity for women who want to be their own boss and make a mark in the business world," added Marya.

The survey also revealed that the majority of women entrepreneurs are focusing on the service and retail sectors, with the education, beauty, and healthcare industries being the most popular choices. Franchise India offers a range of resources and services to help women entrepreneurs navigate the franchise industry and achieve their business goals.

“We are committed to supporting women entrepreneurs in India, and we are constantly working to provide them with the tools and resources they need to succeed. We believe that women entrepreneurs have the potential to transform the Indian economy, and we are excited to be a part of this journey," added Marya.

The survey also revealed that the increasing interest of national and international brands in tier 2 and tier 3 cities is creating new opportunities for women entrepreneurs. With these brands looking to expand their presence in these cities, women entrepreneurs have a chance to capitalize on the growing market and establish successful businesses.

“Tier 2 and tier 3 cities are becoming increasingly important in the franchise industry, and women entrepreneurs are well-positioned to take advantage of this trend. With access to new opportunities and resources, they are breaking down barriers and redefining success on their own terms," said Marya.

Read all the Latest Business News here