5 Multibagger Stocks You Can Choose For a Good Return on Investment

Equity shares of a publicly listed company which yield returns several times greater than their purchase costs are known as multibagger stocks. Famous American investor and mutual funds manager Peter Lynch created the term “multibagger stocks” for the first time and he wrote about them in his book, One Up on Wall Street.

Companies that exhibit strong management, production practices and have great growth potential can offer good return to their investors. Additionally, it demonstrates the company’s superior research and development capabilities help their stock achieve a high level of market demand. Multibagger stocks are known for offering high return on investments.

Here are some multibagger stocks you can choose to invest your money:

Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Ltd: In the past ten years, the share price of the small-cap firm Jyoti Resins has climbed from Rs 3.50 to Rs 1,325. During this time, the stock has surged 39,000 per cent. In the past three years the shares have gained nearly 2300 per cent. The stock is listed only on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd: The stock of this manufacturer of speciality chemicals is a multibagger with the stock reaching from Re 1 to Rs 132 in the last 10 years. An investor would have received Rs 1.32 crore now, had he invested Rs 1 lakh in this stock ten years ago.

Tanla Platforms Ltd: Ten years ago, the share price of this provider of cloud communications was Rs 6. The current price is Rs 776. In ten years, it has returned over 12000 percent. Rs 1 lakh invested in this stock a decade ago would have grown into Rs 1.2 crore.

Alkyl AminesChemicals Ltd: Ten years ago, the share price of the chemical company Alkyl Amine was Rs 27 and now it has reached Rs 2,784. In ten years, the company’s stock has given 100 times return on investment. A shareholder would have received Rs 1 crore today, if he had invested Rs 1 lakh in this stock ten years ago.

GRM Overseas Ltd: Shares of the company that sells branded and unbranded basmati rice have increased recently. The stock is currently trading at Rs 382 on BSE. The shares have gained nearly 3000 percent in the past three years.

