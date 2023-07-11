50th GST Council Meeting Live Updates: Online Gaming Tax To Claiming ITC, Know Key Discussions

Live now
Curated By: Business Desk
Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 10:21 IST
New Delhi, India
50th GST Council Meeting: The GST Council at its meeting today (July 11) is likely to deliberate on a host of issues including taxation of online gaming, definition of utility vehicles and tightening of norms for registration and claiming ITC. The Council, chaired by Union finance minister and comprising state representatives, is also likely to clarify on GST rates applicable on food and beverages sold in multiplexes, exempt GST on import of cancer drug Dinutuximab, and Food for Special Medical Purposes (FSMP) used in the treatment of rare diseases.
Import of cancer medicine Dinutuximab (Qarziba) by individuals for personal use attract a 12 per cent IGST. The fitment committee said that the medicine, which costs Rs 36 lakh, should be exempted from GST as patients usually raise money through crowdfunding.
The GST Council serves as the collaborative platform for both the Central and State governments. It comprises the following members: the Union Finance Minister (as the Chairperson), the Union Minister of State responsible for Revenue or Finance (as a member), and the Minister in charge of Finance, Taxation, or any other Minister nominated by each State Government.
The fitment committee has also suggested to the GST Council to clarify that food and beverages served in cinema halls be taxed at 5 per cent and not 18 per cent as was being done in some multiplexes.
The fitment committee, comprising Centre and state tax officers, has recommended that all utility vehicles, by whatever name called, would attract a 22 per cent cess provided they meet three parameters — length greater than 4-metre, engine capacity greater than 1,500 cc and ground clearance in ‘un-laden condition’ of more than 170 mm.
A clarity on taxation of Multi Utility Vehicles (MUV) or multipurpose vehicles or Crossover Utility Vehicles (XUVs) for levy of a 22 per cent compensation cess over and above the 28 per cent GST rate is also expected.
The report of the panel of 8 state finance ministers, convened by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, on taxation of online gaming, horse racing and casinos is slated to be discussed in the meeting. The GoM (group of ministers) had a broad agreement that a 28 per cent GST should be levied on all the three supplies, but a consensus eluded on taxability of online games with Goa suggesting that an 18 per cent tax should be levied only on platform fees and contribution to prize pool should be tax exempt.
Sudipta Bhattacharjee, partner, Khaitan & Co. said, “The 2 big-ticket expectations from the 50th GST Council meeting today pertain to (i) GST treatment of online gaming, casinos and horse racing – an issue which has eluded consensus amongst States since 2019 despite several rounds of discussions at the GST Council and the Group of Ministers; and (ii) Finalisation of the procedural rules for bringing into existence the long-awaited GST Appellate Tribunals.”
The 50th meeting of the GST council is also expected to finalise contours for setting up appellate tribunal, and demand of the industry for reimbursement of full CGST and 50 per cent IGST in 11 hill states under the ‘scheme for budgetary support’.
The GST Council is likely to provide for mandatory physical verification of the business premises of ‘high risk’ applicants before granting of GST registration, as well as reduced time for submitting Pan-linked bank account details to GST authorities.
New Rule In GST Law
A new rule in GST law under which businesses would be required to explain the reasons for excess input tax credit (ITC) claimed or deposit the amount with the exchequer is likely to be discussed.
The Law Committee, comprising tax officers from Centre and states, have opined that where the ITC availed in GSTR-3B return exceeds the amount of ITC available in accordance with the auto-generated statement GSTR-2B by a specified threshold, the registered person may be intimated on the portal about such difference and be directed to either explain the difference or pay the excess ITC along with interest.
The Committee has suggested that the provision should kick in if the difference is more than 20 per cent and more than Rs 25 lakh.
GST Council is likely to take a final call on the recommendation of the Committee.
The GST Council, a constitutional body, holds the responsibility of providing recommendations concerning the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. The first meeting of the GST Council took place on September 22-23, 2016, and subsequently, the Council convenes at regular intervals to discuss and make decisions on diverse GST-related matters.
The Council has so far held 49 meetings to date, and its decisions have had a significant impact on the GST implementation in India.