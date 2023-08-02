GST Council Keeps 28% Tax on Online Gaming, To Be Effective From Oct 1, Review After 6 Months

GST Council Meeting on Online Gaming: The 51st GST Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Wednesday discussed the modalities for the 28 per cent tax on online gaming, casino and horse racing. Announcing the Council’s decision, Sitharaman said the 28 per cent GST on online gaming is expected to be implemented from October 1 and will be reviewed after 6 months of its implementation.

In a press conference after the GST Council meeting, the finance minister said the decision to impose the 28 per cent tax was taken after three long years of discussions. She said the GST Council discussed the language of amendments that will be needed to enable taxing online gaming.

Sitharaman said Goa and Sikkim wanted a relook at the tax proposal on online gaming. Tamil Nadu also had apprehensions as such games are banned there. Maharashtra, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Bihar, among others, are in favour of the 28 per cent tax and want implementation as soon as possible.

Sitharaman said the value of the supply of online gaming and actionable claim in casinos will be on entry-level. She pointed out that the GST Council discussed that if 28 per cent is taxed on gross gaming revenue (GGR), the net revenue will be only 11-12 per cent.

The finance minister said the current 18 per cent GGR results in a net 8-9 per cent in terms of revenue.

Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS) and E-Gaming Federation (EGF) in a statement said, “FIFS and EGF, which represent 50 Indian online gaming companies, appreciate the government addressing the industry’s concerns on the issue of repeat taxation. The new tax framework, while clarifying and resolving uncertainty, will lead to a very burdensome 350 per cent increase in GST and set the Indian online gaming industry back several years. However, it will allow gaming companies a fighting chance to innovate and rebuild the foundation of gaming in India."

The Council in its 50th meeting last month approved levying a 28 per cent tax on the full face value of bets in online gaming, casinos and horse racing. It was vehemently opposed by the gaming industry, with the All India Gaming Federation (AIGF) terming the decision as “unconstitutional, irrational, and egregious".

The latest meeting, held within less than a month of the previous GST Council meeting on July 11, discussed the modalities for determining supply value in online gaming and casinos for levying a 28 per cent tax.

The meeting, conducted via videoconferencing on Wednesday, August 2, was attended by Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, besides finance ministers of states and UTs (with legislature) and senior officials from Union government and states.