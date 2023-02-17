62% of Indian Companies Express Intention to Hire More Freshers: TeamLease Report

The overall hiring intent for freshers to experienced professionals has marginally increased to 68 per cent from 61 per cent registered during July-December 2022, according to a report by TeamLease EdTech. It added that the top-3 industries with the most robust intent to hire freshers are information technology (67 per cent), e-commerce & technology start-ups (52 per cent), and telecommunications (51 per cent).

“In spite of the global gloom, intent to hire freshers for Indian employers has marginally increased by 3 per cent (62 per cent of the respondents) compared to July-December 2022 (59 per cent of the respondents)," TeamLease EdTech said in the report titled ‘Career Outlook Report for Jan-Jun 2023 HY’.

About 62 per cent of employers surveyed across India intend to hire freshers during January-June 2023. Cloud developer, investment banking associate, cybersecurity engineer, marketing analyst, social media specialist, content writer, campaign associate, microbiologist and biomedical engineer have emerged as top roles in freshers hiring.

“DevOps, corporate finance, artificial intelligence and project management are domain skills in high demand. Some top-rated soft skills include negotiation and persuasive skills, cognitive flexibility, curiosity/ continual learning and emotional intelligence," TeamLease said in the report.

The top-3 industries with the most robust intent to hire freshers are information technology (67 per cent), e-commerce & technology start-ups (52 per cent) and telecommunications (51 per cent). Amongst the tier-I cities, Bengaluru comes at the top with maximum openings for freshers at 75 per cent, closely followed by Mumbai (56 per cent) and Delhi (47 per cent).

Degree and certification in DevOps, supply chain management, data engineering, business and corporate law are a few in-demand courses solicited by prospective employers.

Shantanu Rooj, founder and CEO of TeamLease EdTech, said, “Even in the face of a global muted sentiments around team hiring, a large number of Indian employers have expressed their intention to hire freshers; some to create a long term supply channel whereas others to replace their expensive resources with fresh trainable talents."

He added that whereas this is good news for fresh graduates coming out from universities, we shall be watchful of the intention translating to actual hiring in the coming months.

Neeti Sharma, president and co-founder of TeamLease Edtech, said, “It’s interesting to see positive hiring sentiments for freshers amidst global turbulence and whispers of economic winter."

She added that as aspiring graduates and freshers, the key here is to identify the industries that demonstrate an optimistic view and the job skills that would have good demand in the future. Now, is the time for job seekers to acquaint themselves with current market trends and invest in the right skills and courses to improve their chances of landing their first jobs.

