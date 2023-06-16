66 Railway Stations Get Certification Under FSSAI's Eat Right India Scheme

Guwahati Railway Station has been awarded Eat Right Station certification by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) for providing high-quality and nutritious food to passengers, reported PTI. The station is the first under the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) to get the status for a period of two years from June 2. The Eat Right India scheme is a flagship program initiated by FSSAI to transform the country’s food system towards, safe, healthy and sustainable food for all the passengers.

Under the program, the stations are awarded a certificate upon a conclusion of an FSSAI-empanelled third-party audit agency with a rating from 1 to 5. The stations with 5 stars rating mean that full compliance by the station has been made to ensure safe and hygienic food is available to passengers.

Eat Right India implements a judicious mix of regulatory, capacity-building, collaborative and empowerment approaches to ensure that the food is suitable both for the people and our planet. At present, 66 stations across the country have been certified while two stations are in the process of obtaining the certification. Mumbai Central Railway Station became the first Eat Right Station with a rating of four stars.

How can one attain the certificate:

According to the official website, there are 5 steps to become an Eat Right Station. First, the railway station has to register itself, then a pre-audit will be conducted on the given criteria. In step three, training through FSSAI-empanelled Training Partners will be conducted. Following this, a final audit will happen with third-party auditing or Hygiene Rating Auditors. On step 5, the certification for 2 years will be awarded.

The maximum number of railway stations certified under the program are from Madhya Pradesh with 18. MP is followed by Rajasthan and Delhi with 7 Eat Right Stations. Shahdara Railway Station, New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway Station, Narela Railway Station, Anand Vihar Terminal, Hazrat Nizamuddin and Okhla Railway Station are included in this list. So far, no railway station from Haryana has been certified under the program.