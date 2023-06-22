71% of Credit Cards Issued By 4 Banks In India; Know Them All

In April 2023, the number of credit cards in circulation reached 8.6 crore, representing an increase of over 15% compared to the previous year’s 7.5 crore. As per the reports from BankBazaar, the number of credit cards will reach 10 crore by the end of this year.

In India, there has been a significant shift towards digital payments, especially after COVID-19. The convenience of making digital payments has contributed to the growing popularity of credit cards. Additionally, the credit card market in India is dominated by a few major banks that hold a significant market share.

Around 71% of credit cards issued in India are concentrated in four banks. HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, and Axis Bank are the major players in the market, issuing credit cards to the majority of users in the country.

HDFC Bank leads the market with 1.78 crore card users, with an average transaction of Rs. 5961 per card. State Bank of India holds the second position with 1.68 crore users and an average transaction of Rs. 5275 per card.

ICICI Bank ranks third in the market with approximately 1.45 crore card users and an average transaction of Rs. 4545. Axis Bank follows closely with 1.22 crore card users and an average transaction of Rs. 3643 per card.

On average, a single credit card user in India spent Rs. 15,388 per month, while the average transaction per customer amounted to Rs. 5,120, according to the reports released in April 2023.

The increasing use of credit cards can be attributed to factors such as the rise of e-commerce. Online shopping, reward points, cashback, and no-cost EMIs have become more accessible to people, as they can be done with a simple click from the comfort of their homes.

Credit cards are primarily used for spending on electronics, shopping, travel, and dining, while UPI (Unified Payments Interface) is more commonly used for small transactions in daily routines. The usage of UPI is also on the rise, reflecting the consistent growth of the digital market.