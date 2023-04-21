7th Pay Commission: After Himachal, This State Hikes DA By 4 per cent For Govt Employees; Details Here

7th Pay Commission Update: In a bonanza for the government staff, the Haryana government has announced a 4 per cent hike in dearness allowance (DA) to 42 per cent for state government employees under the seventh pay commission. The move comes days after Himachal Pradesh raised DA by 3 per cent to 34 per cent.

According to an order of the Haryana government’s finance department on Thursday (April 20), the 4 per cent DA hike from 38 per cent to 42 per cent of the basic pay will be effective from January 1, 2023. However, the hike will be paid with the salary of April, along with the previous months’ arrears (January-March 2023).

Dearness Relief For Pensioners Also Hiked by 4 per cent

Along with the hike of 4 per cent in DA, the Haryana government has also increased the dearness relief (DR) by 4 per cent for state government pensioners and family pensioners drawing their pension/ family pension as per the 7th pay commission structure.

The DR has been enhanced from the existing rate of 38 per cent to 42 per cent of the basic pension/family pension with effect from January 1, 2023, according to a separate order.

Enhanced DR shall be paid with the pension/family pension of April 2023 and arrears for the months of January to March 2023, shall be paid in the month of May, as per the order.

DA and DR are revised twice a year — January and July. Dearness allowance is given to government employees, while the dearness relief is for pensioners.

Last month, the central government had also hiked the DA by 4 per cent for its employees to 42 per cent, thus raising their salaries.

Before this, the previous revision in DA was done on September 28, 2022, and was effective from July 1, 2022. The Centre had increased DA by four percentage points to 38 per cent based on the percentage increase in the 12 monthly average of the All India Consumer Price Index for the period ending June 2022.

(With Inputs from Agencies)

Read all the Latest Business News, Tax News and Stock Market Updates here