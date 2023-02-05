CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#ReelAwards2023#EntertainmentNews#CricketLive#BiggBoss16#ViralNews
Home » Business » 7th Pay Commission: Central Govt Employees Likely To See Hike In Their Salary After Holi, Say Reports
1-MIN READ

7th Pay Commission: Central Govt Employees Likely To See Hike In Their Salary After Holi, Say Reports

By: Business Desk

Edited By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: February 05, 2023, 09:11 IST

New Delhi, India

7th Pay Commission: The common fitment factor currently stands at 2.57 per cent.

7th Pay Commission: The common fitment factor currently stands at 2.57 per cent.

The minimum salary is expected to see a rise from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000 for central government employees as fitment factor might increase after Holi next month

7th Pay Commission: Central government employees are likely to get a hike in their salary even as the Centre is expected to revise upwards the fitment factor after Holi, March 8, according to media reports. The minimum salary is expected to see a rise from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000 for central government employees.

The common fitment factor currently stands at 2.57 per cent. It means that if somebody, let’s say, gets a basic pay of Rs 15,500 in 4200 Grade Pay, his total pay will be Rs 15,500×2.57 or Rs 39,835. The 6th CPC had recommended the fitment ratio at 1.86.

According to the reports, employees are now demanding the government to raise the fitment factor to 3.68. The hike will raise the minimum wage from Rs 18,000 currently to Rs 26,000.

Earlier, media reports have also suggested that central government employees under the 7th Pay Commission are also likely to get a hike in their dearness allowance (DA) in March 2023, effective January 1, 2023. The government might also raise dearness relief (DR) for pensioners. Apart from this, the employees are also likely to get the 18-month DA arrears.

Dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) are revised twice a year, effective January 1 and July 1. The last hike in September 2022, which benefitted about 48 lakh central government employees and 68 lakh pensioners, raised the DA by 4 per cent to 38 per cent. Before this, the government had raised the DA by 3 per cent to 34 per cent in March under the 7th Pay Commission.

Last month, the finance ministry updated the house rent allowance (HRA) rules for central government employees under the 7th Pay Commission and said they will not be entitled to HRA in cases where:

(i) He/ she shares government accommodation allotted to another government servant; or

(ii) He/she resides in accommodation allotted to his/her parents/ son/ daughter by the central government, state government, an autonomous public undertaking or semi-government organisation such as a municipality, port trust, nationalised banks, Life Insurance Corporation of India, etc; or

(iii) His/ her spouse has been allotted accommodation at the same station by the central government/ state government/ autonomous public undertaking/ semi-government organisation such as municipality, port trust, etc., whether he/she resides in that accommodation or he/she resides separately in accommodation rented by him/her.

Read all the Latest Business News here

About the Author
Business Desk
A team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and making money matters simpler for you. From latest initial public offerings ...Read More
Tags:
  1. 7th pay commission
first published:February 05, 2023, 09:11 IST
last updated:February 05, 2023, 09:11 IST
Read More