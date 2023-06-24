7th Pay Commission: THIS State Hikes DA By 4% For Govt Employees

7th Pay Commission Update: The Madhya Pradesh government has announced a 4 per cent hike in dearness allowance (DA), making the DA on par with that offered to central government employees. With the latest hike, the DA in the state has increased to 42 per cent.

The decision was announced by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at a mass marriage event in the Sehore district on Friday.

The 4 per cent DA hike by the Madhya Pradesh government will raise the state government employees’ salary by 1,600-6,000. The Madhya Pradesh government also revises employees’ salary twice a year, in line with the central government.

The Madhya Pradesh government announced to hike the DA on March 15 after a Cabinet meeting. The state’s Home Minister Narottam Mishra had said the allowance was hiked with retrospective effect from January 1, 2023, and will put an additional burden of Rs 265 crore on the exchequer.

Recently, the Odisha government also announced a four per cent hike in dearness allowance for its employees and pensioners. The DA for employees and pensioners has been increased to 42 per cent from the existing 38 per cent. The increased DA will be applicable with retrospective effect from January 23 this year and the employees will receive the amount with their June salary, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office on Tuesday.

Last month, Karnataka also hiked DA by 4 per cent with a retrospective effect from January 1, 2023. The DA in Karnataka has been increased from 31 per cent to 35 per cent.

Before that, Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh also announced their salary hikes for their government employees and pensioners

DA Hike For Central Govt Employees Likely

The Centre is also likely to hike dearness allowance (DA) next month, July 2023, thus raising their salaries, according to media reports. The DA hike is likely to be 3-4 per cent, to compensate central government employees and pensioners for rising prices.

The DA is hiked twice a year — January and July. The last hike was announced in March 2023, which became effective from January 1, 2023. In the hike, the DA was raised by 4 per cent to 42 per cent.

Now, according to the reports, the central government might decide to hike DA by 4 per cent, following which the DA will increase to 46 per cent.

Dearness allowance (DA) is given to government employees, while dearness relief (DR) is for pensioners. According to the official data, there are 47.58 lakh central government employees and 69.76 lakh pensioners. After the upcoming DA hike, these employees and pensioners will be benefitted.

The DA is given to employees based on the basic pay of the employees, while the DR is given on the basis of a basic pension.