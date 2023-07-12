8,000 Annual Deaths In India Due To Driving On Wrong Side: Govt Data

Government statistics indicate that approximately 8,000 persons die annually as a result of incidents involving vehicles travelling on the incorrect side, with over two and a half times more people sustaining injuries. Experts in road transport asserted that to prevent or minimise such accidents and save lives, enforcement agencies must implement stricter measures.

In India, approximately 1,50,000 individuals lose their lives each year due to road accidents. More than five per cent of these fatalities are attributed to vehicles travelling on the wrong side, as stated in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways’ report. In 2020, there were 20,228 road accidents caused by vehicles coming from the wrong side, resulting in 7,332 deaths and 19,481 injuries. Unfortunately, in 2021, the number of accidents increased further, with 21,491 road accidents leading to 8,122 deaths and 20,351 injuries. Consequently, vehicles travelling on the wrong side account for over five per cent of the lives lost.

A tragic accident occurred recently on the Delhi Meerut Expressway involving a school bus and an SUV. The collision was head-on, resulting in the loss of six lives, including two children. Additionally, two individuals sustained severe injuries. Police mentioned that the bus driver was travelling on the wrong side after refuelling with CNG in Delhi near Ghazipur. This incident highlights the devastating consequences of vehicles travelling on the wrong side and the importance of enforcing proper traffic regulations to prevent such accidents.

As per the police, the car involved in the accident was a Mahindra TUV and was en route to Sikar in Rajasthan. The collision occurred near Crossings Republik at around 6 am on Tuesday. CCTV footage circulating on social media revealed that the bus attempted to veer to the right to avoid the collision. However, the car also steered to its left, resulting in the bus crashing into the TUV. This information suggests that both vehicles made simultaneous steering manoeuvres that ultimately led to the collision.

According to police, the deceased individuals were all passengers travelling in the Mahindra TUV. They have been identified as Narendra Yadav (45), who operated an electronics shop in Meerut, his wife Anita, sister-in-law Babita (38), sons Himanshu (12) and Deepanshu (15), and niece Vanshika (7). Narendra’s brother, Dharmendra (42), and nephew, Kartik (8), are currently receiving medical treatment at a private hospital. This tragic incident resulted in the loss of multiple lives and injuries to the surviving family members.