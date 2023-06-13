A One Room Apartment Costs Rs 3 Lakh In This City, The Most Expensive In The World

taying in a metropolis is quite costly. If you stay away from home and work in a city, a major part of your salary goes as rent. And there are some cities where the rent of a single-room house goes up to Rs 3 lakh monthly. The World of Statistics has released a list ranking the cities based on 1 bedroom apartment monthly rent (city centre).

The first name on this list is New York where the rent of a one room apartment is $3,746 (around Rs 3.08 lakh). Singapore is second, where one has to pay $3,704 (around Rs 3.05 lakh) for a one-room apartment. Six of the top 10 cities in the list are from the United States. Apart from New York, the other cities are San Francisco, Brooklyn, Boston, San Diego and Miami. The other cities in the top 10 on the list are Hamilton, George Town and Zurich.

Check the list here:

1 bedroom apartment monthly rent (city center):1. 🇺🇸 New York: $3,7462. 🇸🇬 Singapore: $3,7043. 🇺🇸 San Francisco: $3,3274. 🇧🇲 Hamilton: $3,2225. 🇺🇸 Brooklyn: $2,8456. 🇰🇾 George Town: $2,8157. 🇺🇸 Boston: $2,8088. 🇺🇸 San Diego: $2,7549. 🇺🇸 Miami: $2,69210. 🇨🇭 Zurich:… — World of Statistics (@stats_feed) June 12, 2023

London is the 12th city on this list where 1 bedroom apartment monthly rent stands at $2,570 (around Rs 2.11 lakh).

Talking about India, Mumbai is at 353rd rank on this list. The rent of a one-room apartment in Central Mumbai is $553 (around Rs 45,600).

Earlier, according to Mercer’s Cost of Living Report 2023 survey, Mumbai is the most expensive city in the country for travellers and expatriates in India. Here, in the last year, the rent of houses has increased by 15-20 per cent. Mumbai is followed by New Delhi and Bengaluru. The cost of living in other major cities of India such as Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Pune is less than 50% as compared to Mumbai.

According to Mercer’s report, Mumbai is ranked 147th globally, followed by New Delhi at 169th, Chennai at 184th, Bengaluru at 189th, Hyderabad at 202nd, Kolkata at 211th, and Pune at 213th.