Will Your Aadhaar Number Change After Address Update? Check Details Here

Aadhaar Address Update: Aadhaar is a 12-digit distinctive identification number that encompasses an individual’s biometric and demographic data, including fingerprints, iris scans, name, address, gender, and date of birth. Aadhaar stands as the world’s largest biometric identification system and finds application in numerous areas such as accessing government services and benefits, initiating bank accounts, and acquiring a mobile phone SIM card.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is responsible for maintaining the Aadhaar database and issuing Aadhaar numbers. UIDAI is a statutory authority established in January 2009, under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, to manage the Aadhaar project.

What fields can you update in Aadhaar?

You can update Demographic details (Name, Address, DoB, Gender, Mobile Number, and Email id) as well as Biometrics (Fingerprints, Iris & Photograph) in Aadhaar.

How can you update demographic details in Aadhaar?

There are 2 different ways you can get your details updated:-

By visiting the nearest enrolment centre. Search the nearest enrolment centre by clicking on “Locate an Enrolment Center” on uidai.gov.in website. Online using myAadhaar - online demographics update service.

Will the Aadhaar be delivered after updating mobile number or email id?

Aadhaar letter will not be delivered after updating mobile number or email id. For update of mobile number or email id, a notification will be sent on the given mobile number (and not on email id).

Will your Aadhaar number get changed after updating?

No, your Aadhaar number will always remain the same after the update.

Why Aadhaar Is Important For Government?

The Government of India as well as the State Governments fund a number of social welfare schemes and programmes which are focused towards the poor and most vulnerable sections of the society. Aadhaar and its platform offers a unique opportunity to the government to streamline their delivery mechanism under the welfare schemes, thereby ensuring transparency and efficiency.

Use of Aadhaar as an identity document enables beneficiaries to get their entitlements directly in a convenient and seamless manner by obviating the need to produce multiple documents to prove one’s identity.