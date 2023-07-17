Want To Change Mobile Number On Aadhaar Card? Here's Your Step-By-Step Guide

The Aadhaar card, issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), is an essential document that serves as proof of identity for many purposes. From banking services to availing benefits of government schemes, Aadhaar number is essential for many important transactions. It is crucial to keep the information on your Aadhaar card up to date, including your mobile number.

If you need to update your mobile number linked to Aadhaar card, you can do it by visiting an Aadhaar seva kendra.

Here is a step-by-step guide to help you through the process:

1. Locate the nearest Enrolment Centre or Aadhaar Seva Kendra: Visit the UIDAI website (uidai.gov.in) and look for the option “Locate Enrollment Centre" and click on it. This will help you find the nearest Aadhaar enrollment center where you can update your mobile number.

2. Visit the Aadhaar Centre: Visit the nearest Aadhaar enrollment center that you have identified. When you arrive at the center, approach the Aadhaar Help Executive stationed there. They will guide you through the mobile number update process.

3. Complete the Form: You have to fill up a form to update your mobile number. Fill out the form carefully and double-check the information you have filled in to avoid any mistakes.

4. Submit the Form: Once you have completed the form, submit it to the Aadhaar Help Executive. They will review the form for accuracy. Make sure to carry any required supporting documents, such as identity proof, address proof, and your existing Aadhaar card.

5. Pay the Fee: You have to pay a fee of Rs 50 . The Aadhaar Help Executive will inform you about the fee payment process. Follow their instructions and remit the fee through the designated payment method.

6. Obtain the Update Request Number (URN): After the fee payment, the Aadhaar Help Executive will provide you with an Update Request Number (URN) slip. This URN is essential for tracking the status of your mobile number update request.

7. Check the Status: To monitor the progress of your mobile number modification, visit the official UIDAI website at myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in. Navigate to the ‘Check Enrollment’ section and enter your URN along with other required details. The current status of your mobile number update request will be displayed onscreen.

8. Wait for the Update: After submitting your mobile number update request, UIDAI will incorporate the updated mobile number into its database. It typically takes up to 90 days for the mobile number to be successfully updated. During this period, you can continue using your existing mobile number linked to Aadhaar.