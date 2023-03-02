Aadhaar Card Update: Step-By-Step Guide To Change Your Name On Aadhaar

Your Aadhaar card is an important identity document which holds your personal data including biometric and demographic information. It is used for various purposes such as availing online services and hence the details stored in your Aadhaar must be accurate and remain up-to-date.

If you wish to change your name or other details in your Aadhaar due to any reason then it can be done without much hassle.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which issues the Aadhaar, allows to make changes in the Aadhaar details including the name of the holder.

What all details can be changed in Aadhaar?

You can change your demographic details such as name, address, date of birth, email address, mobile number, gender, relationship status, and information-sharing consent. Biometric details can also be updated. These include your facial photograph, fingerprints, and iris.

Also Read: PAN-Aadhaar Not Linked? You Will Face These Consequences After March 31

How to change your name in Aadhaar card online?

You can easily change your name on your Aadhaar card online. Below are the steps.

Step 1: Visit the Self Service Update Portal (SSUP) of the UIDAI. https://ssup.uidai.gov.in/ssup/

Step 2: Click on ‘login’ and enter your unique 12-digit Aadhaar number and the given captcha code. Then click on ‘Send OTP’ and enter the OTP sent to the mobile number linked to your Aadhaar.

Step 3: Proceed to login and select ‘Update Aadhaar Online’ under the services tab.

Step 4: Now click on ‘Proceed to Update Aadhaar’ and choose the details you want to change.

Step 5: Your existing name in the Aadhaar Card will be visible to you on your screen. You can make the desired changes in your name by uploading the supporting documents.

Step 6: Next, confirm the changes made and proceed to pay the online update fee of Rs 50.

It must be noted that to change your Aadhaar details online, your mobile number must be linked to your Aadhaar to receive the OTP. Linking of mobile number with Aadhaar cannot be done online and you will have to visit an Aadhaar enrollment centre for this.

How to check update status?

You will receive an Update Request Number (URN) after making a request for change in your name. On the SSUP portal, you can enter the URN and check the update status online.

What type of changes can be made in your name in Aadhaar?

One can make spelling corrections, change the sequence of the name, include space between parts of name, change from short form to full form or change the surname. For other details, you are required to visit the Aadhaar enrollment centre or Seva Kendra.

Read all the Latest Business News here