Is Your Aadhaar-Linked Mobile Number And Email Verified? Find Out With These Online Steps

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has allowed residents to verify their mobile numbers and email IDs seeded with their Aadhaar. It’s important to note that you can only verify the email ID or mobile number that is linked to your Aadhaar. If you haven’t linked your email ID or mobile number with Aadhaar, you need to do so first before attempting to verify them.

“It had come to the notice of the UIDAI that in some instances, residents were not aware/sure about which of their mobile numbers is seeded to their Aadhaar. Hence residents were worried that Aadhaar OTP might be going to some other mobile number. Now, with this facility, the residents can check these quite easily," Ministry of Electronics & IT said in a PIB statement.

How to verify email ID and mobile on Aadhaar?

The facility can be availed under ‘Verify email/mobile Number’ feature on the official website (https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/) or through mAadhaar App. It has been developed for the residents to verify that their own email/mobile number is seeded with respective Aadhaar.

This feature gives confirmation to residents that email/mobile number under their knowledge is only seeded to respective Aadhaar. It also notifies the resident in case a particular mobile number is not linked, and informs residents to take necessary steps to update the mobile number, if they wish so.

In case the mobile number is already verified, residents will see a message like, ‘the mobile number you have entered is already verified with our records’, displayed on their screen.

In case a resident does not remember the mobile number, they have given during enrolment they can check the last three digits of the mobile on Verify Aadhaar feature on Myaadhaar portal or mAadhaar App.

To verify your email ID and mobile number on Aadhaar, you can follow these steps:

Visit the UIDAI website: Go to the UIDAI website, https://uidai.gov.in/, and click on the “Verify Email/Mobile Number" option under the “Aadhaar Services" section.

Enter Aadhaar number: Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number in the space provided.

Enter email ID or mobile number: Enter the email ID or mobile number that you want to verify.

Get OTP: Click on the “Get One Time Password" button, and an OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number.

Enter OTP: Enter the OTP in the space provided and click on the “Verify OTP" button.

Verification successful: If the email ID or mobile number is successfully verified, you will receive a message confirming the same.

