Aadhaar Linking: Tamil Nadu Electricity Board Grants 2 Extra Days To Consumers For Power Bill Payment

The Tamilnadu Generation And Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has extended the deadline for paying bills by two days for all those whose last date falls between November 24 and 30, according to reports. The step has been taken as a significant number of power consumers in Tamil Nadu are unable to pay their bills due to issues over linking of Aadhaar with their electricity service number.

According to a circular to all circle superintendent engineers, TANGEDCO headquarters has said many customers were not able to pay their electricity bills, both online or offline, as the collection option is enabled only after obtaining the Aadhaar numbers and its validation.

The circular said, “Hence, the extension of time for payment of LT CC (current consumption) charges for those consumers whose due data falls between November 24 and 30 shall be provided for two days from the respective due date so as to avoid inconvenience to the consumer while linking Aadhaar on the last day for payment of CC charges. This extension of time shall be allowed to those categories of consumers who are required to link Aadhaar."

TANGEDCO has extended the due date for paying bills by two days for all those whose last date falls between November 24 and 30. It, however, is yet to make an official announcement.

Till last year, the state-owned Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) Ltd had data for 1.17 crore consumers. But this number had increased to over 3 crores. TANGEDCO has already provided a link on its official website for consumers to link their Aadhaar and SMSes are sent to all the consumers in this regard.

Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji last week, as per PTI report, said the Aadhaar linkage was meant to generate proper data. “I am making it clear. Even if one has three or five connections on one’s name, one would not lose the subsidy due to Aadhaar linkage."

Read all the Latest Business News here