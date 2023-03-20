A new mechanism to delete the Aadhaar of a deceased person is in the pipeline and expected to come soon. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and the Registrar General of India have initiated the process to roll out the mechanism, which once implemented will ensure deactivation of Aadhaar once a death certificate is issued.

According to a TOI report, once a death certificate is issued, a communication will be shared with the family of the deceased person and after the consent, Aadhaar will be deactivated.

The report added that the mechanism will be implemented along with state governments.

At present, there is no mechanism to receive the Aadhaar number of deceased persons from the Registrars of Births and Deaths to deactivate Aadhaar.

Earlier, the Registrar General of India had sought suggestions of UIDAI on the draft amendments to the Registration of Birth and Death Act, 1969 so as to take Aadhaar of the deceased person while issuing the death certificate.

Moreover, the UIDAI has made document update facility online for Aadhaar free till June 14. Earlier, residents were required to pay Rs 25 to update their documents on the Aadhaar portal.

“The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has decided to allow residents to update documents in their Aadhaar online free of cost, a people-centric move that will benefit millions of residents…The free service is available for the next three months, i.e., March 15 to June 14, 2023," the official statement said.

As per Aadhaar Enrolment and Update Regulations, 2016, Aadhaar number holders may, on completion of every 10 years from the date of enrolment for Aadhaar, update their supporting documents in Aadhaar, at least once, by submitting proof of identity (POI) and proof of address (POA) documents, so as to ensure the continued accuracy of their information.

“It is important to note that this service is free only on myAadhaar portal and will continue to attract a fee of Rs 50 at physical Aadhaar centres, as in the case earlier," the statement said.

However, normal charges will apply in case a document is submitted to change demographic details (Name, Date of Birth, Address, etc).

“The UIDAI has been encouraging residents to upload Proof of Identity and Proof of Address (PoI/PoA) documents to revalidate their demographic details, especially if Aadhaar was issued 10 years back and never got updated. This will help in improved ease of living, better service delivery and enhances authentication success rate," the statement said.

(With agency inputs)

