Aadhaar-PAN Linking Last Date Extended To June 30

PAN-Aadhaar Link: The last date for linking PAN with Aadhaar is extended to June 30, 2023. The extension comes a few days before the current deadline was set to expire on March 31.

PAN cards which are not linked with Aadhaar will become inoperative from July 1, the finance ministry noted. The consequences will be that “no refund shall be made against such PANs", “interest shall not be payable on such refund for the period during which PAN remains inoperative", and “TDS and TCS shall be deducted at higher rate", the release stated.

The government has made it mandatory for individuals to link their PAN with Aadhaar in order to file income tax returns.

Earlier the Income tax department had stated, “It is mandatory. Don’t delay, link it today! As per the I-T Act, it is mandatory for all PAN-holders who do not fall under the exempt category, to link their permanent account numbers (PAN) with Aadhaar before March 31, 2023. From April 1, 2023, the unlinked PAN shall become inoperative."

Is PAN-Aadhaar Link Mandatory?

Yes, linking PAN with Aadhaar is mandatory as per Section 139AA of the Income Tax Act, 1961. The government has made it compulsory for individuals to link their PAN with Aadhaar to file their income tax returns. The deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar has been extended several times in the past, and the current deadline is June 30, 2023.

