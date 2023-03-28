Aadhaar-PAN Linking Last Date March 31: Know How to Link, Pay Penalty Fees Online

Aadhaar-PAN Linking: The Income Tax department has made it mandatory for taxpayers to link Aadhaar with PAN by March 31.

It is to be noted that there was no fee for Aadhaar-PAN linking till March 31st March 2022 while Rs 500 was levied as fees for linking between April-30th June 2022. From 1st July 2022 to 31st march 2023, there is a fee of Rs 1000. The fee for linking Aadhaar Card and PAN Card on the e-filing website is Rs 1000.

According to the circular issued by CBDT in March 2022, all taxpayers link their permanent account number (PAN) with their Aadhaar by March 31, 2023. Any non-compliance will mean that the PAN will become inoperative from April 1, 2023. Post this, people will not be able to initiate any financial transactions or PAN-related activities.

“As per IT Act,1961, it is mandatory for all PAN holders, who do not fall under the exempt category, to link their PAN with their Aadhaar before 31.3.23. From 1.4.23, the unlinked PAN shall become inoperative. Please link today!", tweets Income Tax Department.

How to link Aadhaar with PAN card

- Visit the Income Tax e-filing portal at incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/.

- Click on “Link Aadhaar" under “Quick Links."

- Enter your PAN and Aadhaar number.

- Click “Continue to Pay Through e-Pay Tax."

- Enter your PAN, confirm it, and provide your mobile number to receive an OTP.

- After verifying the OTP, you will be redirected to the e-Pay Tax page.

- Click “Proceed" on the Income Tax tile.

- Select Assessment Year 2023-24 and choose “Other Receipts" as the payment type.

- After completing the payment, again open the e-Filing Portal.

- Log in to the portal by entering your User ID, password, and date of birth.

- If a pop-up window appears, click on ‘Link Aadhaar’ to link your Aadhaar with PAN. If not, go to the ‘Profile Settings’ on the Menu bar and click on ‘Link Aadhaar’.

- Your name, date of birth, and gender will be auto-populated from your PAN details.

- Verify your PAN details with the ones mentioned on your Aadhaar. In case of a mismatch, get it corrected in either of the documents.

- If the details match, enter your Aadhaar number and click on the “link now" button.

- A pop-up message will confirm that your Aadhaar has been successfully linked with your PAN.

- Alternatively, you can also visit the UTIITSL or e-gov NSDL websites to link your PAN with Aadhaar.

How to pay Aadhaar-PAN Link Fees 2023

As per information on the Income Tax website, PAN cardholders can pay the fees of Rs 1000 through the e-Pay Tax functionality available on the e-filing website to proceed with the submission of the Aadhaar-PAN linking request.

The Income Tax website suggests separate steps for customers of different banks.

1. Steps for customers of Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, City Union Bank, Federal Bank, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, IndusInd Bank, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Karur Vyasa, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, UCO Bank, Union Bank of India:

-Go to e-Pay Tax functionality on e-filing website (https://eportal.incometax.gov.in/iec/foservices/#/e-pay-tax-prelogin/user-details)

-Provide PAN, Confirm PAN and Mobile number for OTP

-Verify OTP after which you will be redirected to a page showing different payment tiles

-Click “Proceed” on the Income Tax tile.

-Select AY 2023-24 and Type of Payment – as other Receipts (500) and continue

-Enter the amount as Rs 1000 under “Others” field in tax break-up and proceed with further steps.

2. Steps in case of customers of other banks not listed for payment through e-Pay Tax:

-Go to e-Pay Tax functionality on e-filing website (https://eportal.incometax.gov.in/iec/foservices/#/e-pay-tax-prelogin/user-details)

-Click on the hyperlink “Click here to go to NSDL (Protean) tax payment page for other banks” given below on e-Pay tax page to redirect to Protean (NSDL) portal

-Click Proceed under Challan No./ITNS 280

-Select (0021) Income Tax (Other than Companies) under Tax Applicable (Major Head)

-Select (500) Other Receipts) under Type of Payment (Minor Head)

-Select AY as 2023-24, provide other mandatory details and Proceed

PAN Cards not linked with Aadhaar Cards by March 31 will become inoperative if there is no further extension in the deadline. The Income Tax Department is unlikely to extend the PAN-Aadhaar link due date.

