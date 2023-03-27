PAN-Aadhaar Link: It is mandatory to link your PAN (Permanent Account Number) with Aadhaar. However, there are some exemptions to this rule as notified by the government.

The deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar has been extended several times, however, the current deadline is March 31, 2023 and this time if you do not link your PAN with Aadhaar, your PAN will become invalid from April 01, 2023.

“As per Income-tax Act, 1961, it is mandatory for all PAN holders, who do not fall under the exempt category, to link their PAN with Aadhaar before 31.3.2023. From 1.04.2023, the unlinked PAN shall become inoperative,” Income Tax Department had said.

What Is A PAN Number?

PAN stands for Permanent Account Number. It is a unique 10-digit alphanumeric code assigned by the Income Tax Department to individuals, companies, and other entities that pay taxes in India.

PAN is a mandatory requirement for various financial transactions, including opening a bank account, filing income tax returns, making investments, and buying or selling immovable property.

The PAN card serves as a valid proof of identity and helps the government track financial transactions of individuals and businesses for taxation purposes.

What Is Aadhaar?

In India, Aadhaar is a 12-digit unique identification number that is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to residents of India. It is based on the biometric and demographic data of an individual, including fingerprints, iris scans, and a photograph.

Aadhaar is considered as one of the world’s largest biometric identification systems and is used for a range of purposes, including government subsidies, financial transactions, and identity verification.

The Aadhaar card serves as a valid proof of identity and address and is linked to an individual’s bank account, mobile number, and other important documents.

Is Linking PAN And Aadhaar Mandatory?

Yes, linking your PAN and Aadhaar is mandatory in India. The government has made it compulsory for individuals to link their PAN and Aadhaar as part of its efforts to curb tax evasion and improve compliance.

Who Does Not Require PAN-Aadhaar Link?

The ‘exempt category’, according to a notification issued by the Union Finance Ministry in May 2017, are those individuals;

1. Residing in the States of Assam, Meghalaya and UT of Jammu and Kashmir

2. A non-resident as per the Income-tax Act, 1961;

3. Of the age of eighty years or more at any time during the previous year;

4. Not a citizen of India.

Is PAN Card And Aadhaar Link Mandatory For All?

Aadhaar-PAN linkage requirement does not apply to any individual who is residing in the above mentioned regions.

However, the exemptions provided are subject to modifications depending on latest government notifications.

For users falling in any of the above categories, voluntarily desire to link the Aadhaar with PAN, fee payment of specified amount is required to be done.

How To Link Aadhaar and PAN?

Both registered and unregistered users can link their Aadhaar and PAN on the e-Filing portal of Income Tax Department, in both pre log in and post login mode.

Online linking: You can link your PAN with Aadhaar online by visiting the Income Tax e-filing website (www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in).

SMS linking: You can also link your PAN with Aadhaar by sending an SMS to 567678 or 56161 in the following format: UIDPAN < SPACE > < 12-digit Aadhaar number > < SPACE > < 10-digit PAN number > .

Offline linking: You can also link your PAN with Aadhaar offline by visiting the nearest PAN Service Centre or Aadhaar Seva Kendra.

What Will Happen If You Don’t Link Aadhaar and PAN?

If PAN becomes inoperative, you will not be able to furnish, intimate or quote your PAN and would be liable to all the consequences for such failure.

