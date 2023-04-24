Don't Like Your Picture On Aadhaar? Check How To Replace Photo On Aadhaar Card

Aadhaar is a 12-digit unique identification number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). It is considered to be the world’s largest biometric ID system, as it uses a person’s biometric data (such as fingerprints and iris scans) to create a unique identification number that can be used for various purposes, such as opening a bank account, getting a mobile phone connection, and availing of government subsidies.

The Aadhaar card also contains information such as name, date of birth, and address, and can be used as a proof of identity and address. It is linked to a person’s mobile number and bank account, making it a convenient way to avail of various services and benefits.

What fields can you update in Aadhaar?

You can update Demographic details (Name, Address, DoB, Gender, Mobile Number, and Email id) as well as Biometrics (Fingerprints, Iris & Photograph) in Aadhaar.

How can you update demographic details in Aadhaar?

There are 2 different ways you can get your details updated:-

1 - By visiting the nearest enrolment centre. Search the nearest enrolment centre by clicking on “Locate an Enrolment Center” on uidai.gov.in website.

2- Online using myAadhaar app - online demographics update service.

How to change your photo in Aadhaar Card?

You have to visit the nearest Aadhaar enrollment centre to change your photo on the Aadhaar card.

You can check for the nearest enrolment centre online before the visit at https://appointments.uidai.gov.in/.

Step 1: Fill the relevant form, submit it at the Aadhaar enrolment centre

Step 2: The operator at the centre will collect biometric details as per the request from you

Step 3: If you are changing a photo, the operator will capture the photograph.

Step 4: Acknowledgement slip containing the Update Request Number (URN) will be generated for reference.

After the update, you can download a digital copy (E-Aadhaar) of the Aadhaar card from UIDAI’s official website—uidai.gov.in.

