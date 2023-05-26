Aadhaar Card Update Online For Free: You Can Do By This Date, Step-By-Step Guide

Aadhaar Card Update: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has allowed residents to update documents in their Aadhaar online free of cost. As part of Digital India initiative, the UIDAI took the decision in March and is urging residents to get the benefit of free document update facility on myAadhaar portal.

The free service is available from March 15, 2023 to June 14, 2023. It is important to note that this service is free only on myAadhaar portal and will continue to attract a fee of Rs 50 at physical Aadhaar centres, as in the case earlier.

The UIDAI has been encouraging residents to upload Proof of Identity and Proof of Address (PoI/PoA) documents to revalidate their demographic details, especially if Aadhaar was issued 10 years back and never got updated.

This will help in improved ease of living, better service delivery and enhances authentication success rate.

If there is a need to change demographic details (Name, Date of Birth, Address, etc), the residents can use regular online update service, or may visit nearest Aadhaar centre. In such cases normal charges will apply.

How To Update Aadhaar Card Online?

Residents may login on https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/ using their Aadhaar number. One Time Password (OTP) will be sent to registered mobile number, one has to just click on ‘Document Update’ and the existing details of resident will be displayed.

An Aadhaar holder needs to verify the details, if found correct, click on the next hyper-link.

In the next screen, the resident has to choose Proof of Identity and Proof of Address document from the dropdown list and upload the copies of the same to update his/her documents.

The list of updated and acceptable PoA and PoI documents is available on official website of UIDAI.

Here are the steps on how to update your Aadhaar online for free:

Go to the UIDAI website and click on the “Update Aadhaar" link.

Enter your Aadhaar number and your registered mobile number.

Click on the “Send OTP" button.

Enter the OTP that you received on your mobile number.

Click on the “Login" button.

Select the “Address Update" option, if you are changing address.

Upload a scanned copy of your address proof document.

Click on the “Submit" button.

You will receive an update request number (URN) on your registered mobile number.

Your Aadhaar address will be updated within 15 working days.

As per Aadhaar Enrolment and Update Regulations, 2016; Aadhaar number holders may, on completion of every 10 years from the date of enrolment for Aadhaar, update their supporting documents in Aadhaar, at least once, by submitting POI and POA documents, so as to ensure continued accuracy of their information.