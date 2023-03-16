Aadhaar Update: UIDAI Permits Document Updates at Zero Cost; Know How to Avail Offer

Aadhaar Card Update: If you are looking to update their Aadhaar details online by uploading the required documents can do so without paying any fees for the next three months, the government said.

To avail of this limited period offer, residents will have to log into the myAadhaar portal and follow instruction to complete the process. The free service will be available from March 15 to June 14, 2023. People who choose to opt for getting the documents updated at physical Aadhaar centres will however have to pay a fee of Rs 50 as had been mandated earlier, the ministry of electronics &IT said in a release.

If there is a need to change demographic details (Name, Date of Birth, Address, etc), the residents can use the regular online update service, or may visit the nearest Aadhaar centre.

In such cases, normal charges will apply. However, people seeking the contact number change have to visit an Aadhar centre physically and pay Rs 50 as a fee.

For residents whose Aadhaar cards were issued 10 years ago and they never updated their UIDs, the UIDAI has been encouraging them to upload documents online to revalidate demographic details.

As per Aadhaar Enrolment and Update Regulations, 2016; Aadhaar number holders may, on completion of every 10 years from the date of enrolment for Aadhaar, update their supporting documents in Aadhaar, at least once, by submitting POI and POA documents, so as to ensure continued accuracy of their information.

How to opt for digital means to update Aadhaar documents?

To update details digitally, users can login on https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/ using their Aadhaar number where a OTP (one time password) will be shared on their registered mobile numbers.

One Time Password (OTP) will be sent to the registered mobile number; one has to just click on ‘Document Update’ and the existing details of the resident will be displayed.

An Aadhaar holder needs to verify the details and, if found correct, click on the next hyper-link.

On the next screen, the resident has to choose the Proof of Identity and Proof of Address documents from the drop-down list and upload copies of the same to update their documents.

Why is Aadhar Card Important?

Over the years, and especially after 2015, the Aadhaar number has emerged as a universally accepted proof of identity for Indian residents.

As many as nearly 1,200 government schemes and programs, run by both the central and state governments, are using UID-based identification for the delivery of services.

Besides, several other services by service providers, including financial institutions like banks, NBFCs, etc., are also using Aadhaar to authenticate and onboard customers seamlessly.

