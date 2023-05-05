'Abrupt End But Proud Of ...': Amazon Employee, Laid Off After 17 Years, Pens Emotional Post

The CEO of the e-commerce company Amazon, Andy Jassy, has been cutting costs in various sectors of the company due to the economic downturn and sluggish growth in the retail business. The company halted hiring in its corporate workforce, stopped some experimental projects, and slowed down the expansion of its warehouses. In November 2022, Amazon announced that it would terminate 18,000 of its employees. This decision by the company affected thousands of families worldwide. Furthermore, in March of this year, the company disclosed that it would eliminate another 9,000 positions. Although the layoffs were announced in March, they were not done all at once. Currently, people are still receiving retrenchment notices, which has caused them to become more worried.

Many ex-Amazon employees are using LinkedIn to share their experiences about the company’s attitude. Among them, there are several stories that catch our attention. One such story is about an employee who had worked for Amazon for over 17 years. When she was suddenly laid off, she shared her experience on LinkedIn and described it as an unexpected and abrupt end to her time with the company.

She wrote, “After 17+ years (6,404 days to be exact) my time with Amazon came to an abrupt halt today. Although she couldn’t personally thank all the supporters, she shared her gratitude for having the chance to work for and alongside them. She said that she is proud of her achievements and her personal growth during her tenure. She will continue to incorporate the company’s leadership principles in her future endeavours and take them with her to the next “Day 1”.

She had been employed with the company since 2005, and it was her inaugural job. Consequently, she had been an Amazon employee from the beginning and had not worked for any other company for over 17 years of her life.

In reference to the considerable loss of talented employees due to the recent round of layoffs at Amazon, the woman mentioned her availability to assist her former colleagues and connections who were also affected by the layoffs. She encouraged them to contact her for assistance in various ways, such as coffee meetings, resume reviews, interview preparation, and sharing professional networks. She expressed optimism about the potential for these skilled individuals to move on to great opportunities despite the layoffs. As for herself, she planned to take some time off to reflect on her next moves and spend time with her family.

