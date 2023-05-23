Adani Stocks Continue To Soar For Third Straight Day, Market Cap Crosses Rs 11 Lakh Crore

Shares of Adani Group companies extended their rally for the third day in a row on Tuesday with the overall market capitalisation of the conglomerate surpassing the Rs 11 lakh crore mark during the session.

The biggest chunk of the rally was witnessed in the stock of Adani Group’s flagship company, Adani Enterprises, which rose sharply by 18.62 percent to Rs 2,759.45 per piece on Tuesday, registering an uptick for the third consecutive trading session.

In the past three trading days, Adani Enterprises shares have jumped 39.49 percent, and are now only 22.2 percent away from achieving their levels prior to Hindenburg’s damning report in late January 2023.

Adani Group’s ports unit Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd gained as much as 7.7 percent on Tuesday and has recouped all of its losses created by the US short seller’s bombshell report.

All 10 Adani Group stocks jumped fiercely in the three sessions, with most stocks hitting upper circuits on Monday and Tuesday.

On May 23, six of the 10 stocks of Adani conglomerate hit their respective upper circuits. Adani Green Energy’s shares secured a 5 percent upper circuit on Tuesday at Rs 988.8 per piece, those of Adani Transmission hit a 5 percent upper circuit of Rs 868 per piece.

Adani Power and Adani Total Gas shares hit 5 percent upper circuits of Rs 260.25 per piece and Rs 758.6 per piece, respectively, on Tuesday, while those of Wilmar hit a 10 percent upper circuit of Rs 488.7 per piece on Tuesday. NDTV’s stock also hit an upper circuit of 5 per cent today and its price stood at Rs 196.25 per piece.

Cement stocks Ambuja Cements and ACC Ltd gained up to 3 percent each on Tuesday.