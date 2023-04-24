Birla Group Makes Stunning Multi-Crore Acquisition In Mumbai's Real Estate Market

Aditya Birla Group’s BGH Properties has purchased a bungalow in one of Mumbai’s most posh areas for over Rs 220 crore. The sprawling bungalow has a total gross built-up area of over 70,000 sq ft and a constructed area of nearly 19,000 sq ft along with covered garages.

According to the documents accessed by Zapkey.com, BGH Properties paid a stamp duty of Rs 13.20 crore for the registration of the deal which was concluded on April 10. According to a ToI report , the ground plus two-storey bungalow, named Sunny Ville, is spread over nearly half an acre on South Mumbai’s Carmichael Road.

The transaction has been carried out through a Deed of Transfer. Reportedly, the half-acre property belonged to a Parsi woman, Ernie Kharshedji Dubash, who passed away in 2013.

BGH Properties has now acquired the bungalow from the Estate of Ernie Kharshedji Dubash through her surviving will executors Darious Sorab Cambatta, Cyrus Soli Nallaseth, Adi N Palia, Chetan Mahendra Shah and Adi Hirji Jehangir. Reports suggest that the proceeds of this sale will be used for charitable purposes.

The latest purchase adds to the long list of high-profile properties owned by Aditya Birla Group’s chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla in Mumbai.

In September 2015, the billionaire industrialist grabbed the headlines when he acquired the sea-facing bungalow, Jatia House, in India’s largest-ever property deal then. Birla had paid Rs 425 crore for the two-storey palatial house in the city’s Malabar Hill area. The new bungalow, acquired by BGH Properties, is not too far from Jatia House.

Over the past few years, South Mumbai’s upscale localities of Altamount Road, Carmichael Road, Nepean Sea Road and Malabar Hill have witnessed several high-profile property deals.

The who’s who of India Inc and other prominent celebrities have been buying bungalows for their personal use in the billionaires’ district.

In 2015, vaccine tycoon Cyrus Poonawalla, emerged as the highest bidder for the US Consulate’s two-acre Grade III bungalow, Lincoln House, at Breach Candy for Rs 750 crore. In 2014, the Godrej family acquired Homi Bhabha’s Malabar Hill residence, Mehrangir, for Rs 372 crore.

In April 2021, Radhakishan Damani, billionaire investor and founder of D-Mart, purchased a bungalow in Malabar Hill for Rs 1,001 crore, making it the costliest transaction for a house.

