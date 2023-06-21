CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

After IndiGo & Air India Deals, Akasa Air Now Likely To Place Order For 10 Boeing Max Aircraft

Curated By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: June 21, 2023, 13:37 IST

New Delhi, India

Currently, Akasa Air has 19 Boeing 737 Max Aircraft in its fleet. (Photo: Akasa Air)

Currently, Akasa Air has 19 Boeing 737 Max Aircraft in its fleet. (Photo: Akasa Air)

Akasa Air is expected to place a fresh follow-on order with Boeing

After IndiGo’s historic 500 aircraft order in a single purchase deal, Akasa Air is also expected to place a fresh follow-on order with Boeing. The budget airline is likely to place an order of up to 10 single-aile Boeing Max Aircraft, according to a CNBC-TV18 report quoting sources.

Akasa Air had earlier placed an order of 72 Boeing Aircraft. Currently, the budget airline has 19 Boeing 737 Max Aircraft in its fleet.

The CNBC-TV18 report said the formal announcement is expected in the next few hours.

On Tuesday, June 20, Air India also finalised a historic order for up to 290 Boeing aircraft at the Paris Air Show, following IndiGo’s Monday announcement of the largest-ever aircraft purchases by an airline, with an order of 500 narrow-body planes from Airbus.

During the Paris Air Show, a signing ceremony took place to commemorate the momentous acquisition of Boeing’s top-notch single-aisle and widebody jets, marking a significant milestone in the fleet renewal and expansion of Air India, the official statement read.

Air India’s order comprises 20 787 and 10 777X wide-body aircraft, along with 190 B737 MAX narrow-body aircraft. Additionally, options for 70 more aircraft are included in the deal. IndiGo’s order includes a combination of A320NEO, A321NEO, and A321XLR aircraft.

