After Tomatoes, Prices Of Other Vegetables Soar; Check Rates

Vegetable prices have been continuously rising in many parts of the country including Delhi-NCR, UP, Bihar, Rajasthan, MP, Maharashtra and Karnataka. For the past few days, the rates of vegetables like tomatoes, ginger, beans, cauliflower, capsicum, beans and chillies have also been skyrocketing and it is been very difficult for common people to buy them regularly.

According to reports, in Delhi-NCR’s Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, and Gurugram, the prices of tomatoes are between Rs 120 and 140 per kg. In other cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, Patna, Lucknow and Bhopal, the price of tomatoes is running beyond Rs 130 per kg. According to vegetable traders, there is no possibility of a reduction in the prices of these vegetables before August.

Reports suggest that there is a decrease in the supply of vegetables in the vegetable markets, due to which the prices have started rising lately. To add to it, unusual rains, the transportation system and crop failure are also playing an important role in increasing the rates of vegetables. Till 10 days back, the wholesale price of tomatoes used to be Rs 25 to 30 per kg, which has now increased to Rs 80 to 120 per kg.

In a recent media interaction, a Ghaziabad resident named Raghavendra, who buys and sells vegetables from the Sahibabad vegetable market said, “For the last 10-12 days, the prices of vegetables have been increasing almost every day. We also do not know the reasons for this, but the rain is one of them. Earlier, 15-20 trucks of tomatoes used to come daily to the Sahibabad vegetable market, which has now come down to only 5-7. We are also getting tomatoes beyond 100, so we are charging Rs 120 per kg."

As per buyers, tomatoes were Rs 40 to 50 per kg last week, but now the price is double. Similarly, the prices of other vegetables have also increased. Bhindi was earlier available at Rs 40-50 per kg, but now it is being sold at Rs 80 per kg in many parts of the country. Cauliflower used to be available for Rs 40 to 50 earlier, but it has now crossed the figure of Rs 100 per kg. Gourd was earlier available for Rs 20-25, which has now increased to Rs 50 per kg.

If we talk about the figures of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, then the retail price of tomatoes is around Rs 84 per kg, but in many parts of the country, including Delhi-NCR, tomatoes are being sold at Rs 120 to Rs 140 per kg.