Agricultural, Processed Food Exports Rise To $17.43 Bn During April-November

The Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCI&S) has released provisional data on the overall export of agricultural and processed food products from April to November. The data showed that these products have risen to $17.43 billion from $15.07 billion a year ago. This trend has shown that India’s export of foods has seen an increase of 16 % year-on-year during the specified period.

An official statement by the Commerce Ministry for the period between 2022- 23 showed that the export target was fixed at $23.56 billion. The report of the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics highlighted that exports of processed fruits and vegetables saw a growth of 2.60% on year during April-November 2022. On the other hand, fresh fruit exports rose by 4%. Overseas trade of processed food products like cereals grew by 28.29%.

In the first eight months of the current fiscal year, exports of dairy products rose 33.77% to $421 million. During April through November, exports of basmati rice increased by 39.26% yearly to $2,873 million, while exports of non-basmati rice increased by 5% to $4,109 million.

Between April and November 2022–2023, pulse exports increased 90.49% year over year to $392 million. The review period saw a 29.29% growth in wheat exports, reaching $1508. According to M. Angamuthu, chairman of APEDA, “We have been working with all the stakeholders, such as farmers, exporters, and processors, to guarantee that quality agricultural and processed food items are exported from the country.

The Center’s efforts to promote the export of agricultural and processed food products, including organising B2B exhibitions in various nations and identifying new potential markets through targeted and general marketing campaigns with the active participation of Indian Embassies, have led to an increase in exports of these products. According to the statement, the government has also organised virtual buyer-seller meetings on agricultural and food items with the United Arab Emirates and GI products, including handicrafts, with the USA to promote goods with geographical indications (GI) recognised in India.

