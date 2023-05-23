How Alternative Investment Funds Are Transforming Indian Real Estate Sector?

The Indian real estate sector has long been grappling with a funding gap, hindering its growth and development potential. However, in recent years, Real Estate Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) have emerged as a game-changer, revolutionising the industry. Real estate-focused AIFs are SEBI-regulated investment vehicles that pool capital from investors and deploy it primarily into Indian real estate assets, offering a unique opportunity for both developers and investors.

Bridging the Funding Gap

The funding gap in the Indian real estate sector has been a major roadblock, limiting the launch and execution of projects and impeding sector growth. Real Estate AIFs have emerged as a reliable source of funding, providing developers with access to much-needed capital.

According to recent industry statistics from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), estimates that the assets under management (AUM) of AIFs in India reached Rs 6.9 trillion in 2022, up from Rs 1 trillion in 2017, a 7x increase, highlighting their growing popularity as an overall growth investment vehicle, not just restricted to the real estate sector.

By leveraging Real Estate AIFs, developers can secure funding for their projects without solely relying on traditional financing options, such as bank loans or private equity. This avenue of funding empowers developers to expedite project execution, acquire land parcels, and develop high-quality real estate assets.

Benefits for Developers

Real Estate AIFs offer several benefits to developers, making them an attractive choice for project financing. Firstly, these funds provide developers with flexible financing options that can be tailored to meet their specific requirements. The customised structure of Real Estate AIFs allows developers to access funds at various stages of project development, from acquisition to last mile completion.

Moreover, Real Estate AIFs bring domain expertise to the table. The involvement of experienced fund managers helps developers in optimising project management, enhancing operational efficiency, and navigating regulatory complexities. Additionally, Real Estate AIFs facilitate collaboration between developers, allowing for knowledge-sharing and creating synergies within the industry.

Preferred Investment Vehicle for HNI’s

The Indian real estate market has always been a favored investment option for High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs) and Ultra-High Net Worth Individuals (UHNIs), and AIFs offer an attractive investment option to capitalse on the sector’s sustained long-term growth.

However, investing in real estate has never been an easy task. There are operational hassles, documentation, and asset management complexities that investors have to deal with. Real estate-focused AIFs are emerging as an excellent investment option for HNIs looking to invest in real estate with structured and well-designed investment themes.

They offer several benefits to investors including transparent governance, portfolio diversification, tax-friendly structures and hassle-free investment experience. AIFs invest in different types of real estate assets across the country, offering access to unique investment opportunities.

Transforming the Indian Real Estate Sector

The growth of Real Estate AIFs has had a transformative effect on the Indian real estate sector. These investments have injected much-needed liquidity into the market, revitalising stalled projects and reviving investor confidence. With improved access to capital, developers can focus on delivering projects on time, enhancing the overall credibility of the sector.

Real Estate AIFs also play a crucial role in promoting transparency and governance within the sector. The stringent regulatory framework surrounding AIFs ensures compliance and accountability, reducing the risk of malpractices and enhancing investor trust. This increased transparency attracts both domestic and foreign investors, fostering greater investor participation and fueling the sector’s growth.

Real estate AIFs add immense value to developers, investors, and the overall economy. Overall, players in this domain must remain committed to providing investors with innovative and differentiated investment products that help them achieve their financial goals.

-The author is Partner, TriVeda Capital. Views expressed are personal.