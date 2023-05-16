Air India Express Recruits Pilots, Cabin Crew; Conducts Roadshow, Walk-In Interviews

Air India Express Ltd (AIXL), the low-cost carrier subsidiary of Air India, on Tuesday said it has concluded a roadshow aimed at recruiting pilots (commanders and first officers) in Mumbai. The event was held on Monday (May 15) and witnessed a significant turnout of pilots.

“The recruitment drive in Mumbai follows similar road shows held in Delhi on May 10 and 11, 2023, and Bengaluru on May 12 and 13, 2023. About 300 pilots actively participated in the selection process conducted during these events," AIXL said in a statement.

AIXL has been actively focusing on strengthening its workforce since October last year, targeting vacancies for pilots and cabin crew members. The airline has successfully recruited over 280 pilots and 250 cabin crew members in a short span of time.

In addition to the major metros of Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Chennai, AIXL has been conducting walk-in recruitment drives in other cities and towns such as Imphal, Guwahati, Surat, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Kochi, Kozhikode, and Mangalore for cabin crew aspirants.

The ongoing integration and merger of Air India Express and AirAsia India, the other low-cost carrier subsidiary of Air India, marks a significant milestone for the airline. Following Air India’s privatisation and acquisition by the Tata Group, a comprehensive growth and transformation plan has been initiated.

The merged entity, Air India Express Limited, is planning to capitalise on the combined resources of Air India and the Tata Group to serve the rapidly expanding Indian domestic market as well as the regional short-haul international market to and from India.