Air India Rolls Out 30% Discount On Tickets; Book Your Flights Before It's Too Late

Air travel is a comfortable and fastest way to commute. Most of us want to travel by plane, but due to expensive tickets, we often opt for other modes of travel. But fret not, there is good news for you. Air India has come up with a huge discount and started the biggest sale of the year 2023. People who love to travel have a great opportunity. The company said that the passengers will now be able to get a discount of 30% on its fares. It means if a ticket is worth 10,000, they will only have to pay Rs 7,000 for the same ticket. Passengers of both economy and business class will be able to avail this benefit. This is a 96-hour sale that began on Thursday, August 17 and will end on August 20.

With this offer, passengers will be able to book a one-way economy class ticket for domestic flights for just Rs 1,470. Business class tickets for domestic flights start from Rs 10,130. The company has shared its discount banner on its Twitter page following the caption, “Fly to your favourite destinations and enjoy discounts of up to 30% off! Book before 20th-Aug-2023 and get the best deals on the Air India website & mobile app. T&C Apply."

Air India mentioned in a tweet that the booking for the sale started on August 17, and will end on the night of August 20. During this time, tickets between September 1 and October 31 can be booked. Those booking tickets for domestic and international destinations will get the benefit of this. Passengers will also be able to travel in SAARC countries outside India.