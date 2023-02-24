Air India To Add Over 4,200 Cabin Crew, 900 Pilots In 2023 to Support Growth Plans

Tata group-owned Air India on Friday said it is planning to hire over 4,200 cabin crew trainees and 900 pilots in 2023 as the airline adds new aircraft and rapidly expands its domestic and international operations.

Earlier this month, Air India announced a mega order to purchase 470 aircraft from Boeing and Airbus to support its growth plans. It has already announced plans to lease 36 aircraft of which two B777-200 LR have already joined the fleet.

“The cabin crew, who will be recruited from around the country, will undergo a 15-week programme imparting safety and service skills, and will be coached to exemplify the best of Indian hospitality and Tata group culture. The training program will include extensive classroom and in-flight training at the airline’s training facility in Mumbai as well as familiarization flights," Air India said in a statement.

It added that between May 2022 and February 2023, Air India has hired over 1,900 cabin crew. Over 1,100 cabin crew have been trained in the last seven months (between July 2022-January 2023), and in the past three months, about 500 cabin crew have been released for flying by the airline.

Sandeep Verma, head (inflight services) at Air India, said, “With a sizeable aircraft order that was announced earlier in the month, more flights on international and domestic networks, and re-alignment of domestic routes with AIX connect, cabin crew will play a decisive role in shaping the present and future of the Air India group."

He added that addition of fresh talent will also accelerate the pace of cultural transformation at Air India, which is an integral part of our Vihaan.AI transformation programme. “We are also looking to step up hiring of more pilots and maintenance engineers."

“Candidates interested in a career as cabin crew or pilot at Air India can apply on cabincrewcareers@airindia.com and pilotcareers@airindia.com, respectively," Air India said in the statement.

