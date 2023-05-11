Credit Card Rewards: Here's How You Can Travel The World Almost For Free

Travelling the world can be expensive, but you can travel almost for free by using the right credit cards. Many credit cards offer rewards points or air miles that can be redeemed for free flights or hotel stays. By selecting the right credit card with rewarding loyalty programs and being strategic with your spending, you can accumulate enough reward points to travel to your dream destinations without spending a fortune. However, it’s crucial to plan your travel and credit card usage carefully to maximise your rewards.

With some research and proper planning, you can make your travel dreams a reality without breaking the bank.

Also Read: India At Forefront Of Asia Pacific’s Post-Pandemic Tourism Recovery

Air miles, commonly known as frequent flyer miles, are reward points earned through purchases made with a particular airline or its affiliated partners. These points can be utilised to avail free or discounted flights, along with other rewards. Air miles can be an excellent way for frequent travellers to reduce their travel expenses. While they may appear to be intricate initially, they become more straightforward once you comprehend their functioning. Essentially, air miles represent the loyalty program points proposed by major airlines.

Air miles can be earned in three ways:

1. Fly and earn

You can earn air miles through flying, which involves taking a flight with a specific airline or one of its partner airlines. For example, if you book a Vistara ticket, you can accumulate Club Vistara (CV) points based on the amount you spend.

2. Co-branded credit cards:

Co-branded credit cards offered by banks and airlines provide an opportunity to earn air miles through your daily expenses. For example, by using Axis Bank’s co-branded credit card with Vistara, you can earn CV points.

3. Transfer of credit card reward points:

top videos

A variety of banks offer the option to convert credit card reward points into frequent flyer miles for various airlines. Customers of banks such as HDFC, Axis, and AMEX can transfer their reward points to more than 15 different airlines.

If you travel often and aspire to enjoy luxury air travel, air miles can be an excellent way to save money. However, it’s essential to choose the right airline program and credit card that aligns with your travel plans. Much like investment planning, you need to plan your air miles earning strategy, starting with determining your destination, then finding the best program for that destination, and finally selecting the right credit card for your spending categories. By executing your plan diligently, it is feasible to complete one luxury international trip every year.