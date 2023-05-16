Airtel Q4 Results: Net Profit Jumps 50% YoY To Rs 3,005.6 Crore; ARPU Up To Rs 193

Bharti Airtel on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,005.6 crore for the March 2023 quarter (Q4 FY23), about 49.7 per cent up as against Rs 2,007.8 crore a year ago. Its revenue during January-March 2023 jumped 14.3 per cent to Rs 36,009 crore as against Rs 31,500.3 crore in the year-ago period.

India revenues for Q423 at Rs 25,250 crore, increased by 12.2 per cent YoY. Mobile revenues grew by 11.5 per cent YoY on account of improved realisation as well as strong 4G customer additions during the year, according to a regulatory filing.

Airtel’s ARPU during the March 2023 quarter stood at Rs 193, compared with Rs 178 in the corresponding quarter last year. The rise is on the back of the company’s continued focus on acquiring quality customers and delivering enhanced customer experience.

For the full financial year 2022-23, Airtel’s profit nearly doubled to Rs 8,346 crore. Its revenue was also up at Rs 1,39,144.8 crore.