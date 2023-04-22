Akshaya Tritiya: Investing In Gold Today, Know Different Mediums To Buy The Yellow Metal

Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej, is considered one of the most auspicious occasions by Hindus. People believe that buying gold or starting new ventures on this day will bring them good luck. Akshaya means “never diminishing” in Sanskrit and Tritiya stands for the tithi on which Akha Teej is celebrated. It is a popular belief that if someone buys gold on Akshaya Tritiya, their prosperity will increase. If you are planning to celebrate Akshaya Tritiya by buying gold, there are some things you need to know.

Akshaya Tritiya 2023 Date:

Akshaya Tritiya will be marked on April 22 this year.

Akshaya Tritiya 2023 Shubh Muhurat:

The Tritiya Tithi started at 7.49 am on April 22 and end at 7.47 am on April 23, as per Drik Panchang.

Different mediums to buy gold:

You can buy gold in different mediums on Akha Teej. Some of them are as follows:

Physical gold: You can buy gold coins, jewellery or ingots on the occasion. There are chances of these items being adulterated. You need to ensure that you only buy hallmarked gold from a trusted source.

Gold Mutual Funds: Gold MFs are a new way of investment. These mutual funds invest their money in firms that are involved in gold mining or related activities. The performance of the gold MFs is linked to the companies. You can buy gold mutual funds after creating a demat account. The investment can be made online.

Digital Gold: It allows investors to invest their money in small quantities of gold via a website or a mobile app. The value of digital gold is linked to the market price of the precious metal. Many companies offer this product. The gold purchased is kept in a secured vault.

Sovereign Gold Bond: Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) are a secure way to invest in gold. The government-backed scheme issues the bonds to investors for a fixed period of time (eight years). There is an option for premature withdrawal after 5 years are completed. The bonds offer an interest of 2.5 percent annually.

Gold ETFs: Exchange-Traded funds (ETFs) offer a convenient way of investing in physical gold. ETFs are basically mutual funds that put their money in physical gold. The value of the funds is influenced by the market price of gold. Gold ETFs can be bought through a demat account.

