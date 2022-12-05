All You Need To Know About No-Claim Bonus In Health Insurance

An incentive provided to the policyholder in their health insurance policy is a no-claim bonus. It is a modest method by which the insurance company pays the policyholder for having a claim-free year; it is sometimes referred to as NCB. If no claims were made during the prior insurance period, the insured will receive a financial benefit under NCB.

The no-claim bonus is, therefore, among the most important variables to take into account when buying a health insurance plan in India. There are typically two main types of no-claim bonuses in a health insurance policy.

Cumulative Action

If the policyholder has a no-claim-free year, then the final amount of the insurer will be increased by a certain percentage. Still, the premium policy remains the same.

Discount on Premium

As per the discount on the premium on no bonus claim, the renewal premium rate is decreased by a specific percentage for every claim-free year. No changes are made to the sum insured by the policy.

Advantages:

No-claim bonus enables you to secure your family and finances better in terms of a medical emergency.

Receiving more coverage at a lower rate lowers the expense of renewing the health insurance policy.

The benefit of a no-claim bonus incentivises the policyholder to maintain good health and physical fitness and to only submit a claim when necessary.

Most health insurance providers in India provide no-claim bonuses for both individual and family health insurance. However, the policy’s terms and conditions may differ from one insurer to the next.

No claim bonus is not available in all health insurance contracts. Each health insurance plan with a no-claims bonus has its terms and restrictions. To determine whether a health insurance policy contains a no-claims bonus, read it thoroughly. For instance, how much of a no-claims bonus there is, how much the coverage amount can be increased, etc.

One of the most crucial things to take into account when purchasing health insurance is the no-claim bonus. Check the no-claim bonus terms and restrictions while comparing insurance policies. Choose the option that best fits you.

