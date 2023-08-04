Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale To Kickstart From Tonight, Details Inside

Amazon India has announced the Great Freedom Festival from August 4 to August 8, 2023. This sale will feature substantial discounts on different products. Amazon has also initiated the sale early for its prime members, which started at noon on August 3. Throughout the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, customers can take advantage of impressive offers across various esteemed brands such as Xiaomi, Samsung, TCL, LG, and Microsoft. The sale will encompass enticing benefits, including an immediate bank discount of up to Rs 5,000 and convenient no-cost EMI options extending up to 12 months for Oneplus smartphones.

Great Deals on OnePlus Nord Series Smartphones

The Oneplus Nord series is set to be offered during the sale, accompanied by an added exchange benefit of up to Rs 3,000. Conversely, for the Oneplus Nord CE 2 Lite, there’s an opportunity for further savings using Amazon Coupons. As for the Oneplus 11 5G, it’s available with an immediate Rs 2,000 bank discount, along with an exchange deduction of Rs 6,000.

Great Deals on Realme Smartphones

During this sale, Realme smartphones will be priced with discounts, beginning at just Rs 6,799. Customers have the opportunity to benefit from an instant bank discount of up to Rs 1,500, along with the option to access additional coupon deals of up to Rs 1,000 on Realme smartphones.

Save Big on Samsung Galaxy M Series Smartphones

You can buy the newly-launched Galaxy M34 5G at a starting price of just Rs 16,999. At the same time, you can buy Samsung Galaxy M14 5G at a starting price of just Rs 12,490. Samsung Galaxy M04 is available starting at just Rs 6,999.

Save Big on Electronics and Appliances

As part of the Great Freedom Festival sale, Amazon is offering a generous reduction of up to 60 percent on its range of OLED and QLED TVs. Simultaneously, you have the opportunity to receive a substantial discount of up to Rs 40,000 on top-performing laptops, with the added benefits of a 24-month no-cost EMI option and a potential exchange value of up to Rs 25,000. Furthermore, an extensive discount of up to 60 percent is available on a wide array of home appliances.