Amazon Launches Amazon Air In India; These Cities Will Receive First Shipments

E-commerce company Amazon has announced the launch of a dedicated air cargo network in India.

With Amazon Air service in India, the company aims enable faster deliveries coupled with seamless transportation network.

Amazon will use cargo capacity of a Boeing 737-800 aircraft. The Aircraft will be operated by Quikjet cargo airlines.

According to a CNBC-TV18 report, Amazon Air will first transport customer shipments to Hyderabad, Bangalore, Delhi and Mumbai.

Amazon air was first launched in 2016 in US with air cargo network of 110 aircraft.

