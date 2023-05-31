Meet Ameera Shah: Innovating Diagnostics Industry; From One Lab To 1,500 Centres Today

Ameera Shah, Managing Director and Promoter of Metropolis Healthcare, is a trailblazer in her own right. The 43-year-old has overseen the expansion of Metropolis from a single pathology laboratory to a fully integrated multinational chain.

After graduating from Mumbai’s HR College of Commerce and Economics, Ameera went on to receive a degree in Finance from the prestigious University of Texas, Austin.

After completing her education, Ameera started working at Goldman Sachs. Although she had a lucrative job at one of the biggest investment banks in the world, Ameera was not satisfied with her work.

Her father, Dr Sushil Shah, was a pathologist who owned a diagnostic lab in South Mumbai. So, she eventually came back to India and joined her father’s pathology business.

As a young businesswoman, Ameera had to face many challenges. One of them was to breaking the perception of being the boss’s daughter. However, she was able to move past that barrier by showing tremendous perseverance and strong leadership skills. Ameera realized very early that Metropolis needed to up its game with respect to technology and innovation if it had to emerge as a major player in the diagnostics industry, which had a fast-changing technological environment. She led the charge to carry out appropriate changes and upgrades in the tech department at Metropolis.

Furthermore, Ameera ensured that Metropolis raised the bar of diagnostic accuracy and customer experience.

Under her leadership, Metropolis has secured three rounds of investment by reputed private equity investors and emerged as India’s leading diagnostic center. Besides, it has presence in Uganda, Sri Lanka, Zambia, Mauritius, Kenya, Tanzania and Ghana.

Today, Metropolis has over 1,500 centers and the chain posted a net profit of Rs 35.80 crore in Q3FY23 alone, reported Mint.

Metropolis is now aiming to revolutionize India’s pathology industry by building an API-led architecture that allows them to be more efficient. The company is also gearing up to target Tier II and III cities.

Due to her business acumen and leadership skills, Ameera was named amongst ‘Fifty Most Powerful Women in Business’ by Fortune India and ‘Asia’s Most Powerful Women in Business’ by Forbes Asia. She has also received the EY Entrepreneur of The Year 2022 award.