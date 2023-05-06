CHANGE LANGUAGE
Amid Go First Crisis, Air India Receives Over 700 Applications for Pilots

Curated By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: May 06, 2023, 10:07 IST

New Delhi, India

Go First has filed its petition under Section 10 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code to initiate insolvency against itself. (Reuters)

Many pilots of cash-strapped Go First, which has filed for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings, are also looking for other opportunities, including at Air India

Air India has received an overwhelming response for its recruitment drive for pilots and has got more than 700 applications in the past week, amid the Go First crisis. The Tata-owned Air India, which currently has more than 1,800 pilots, has placed orders for 470 aircraft with Boeing and Airbus, including for wide-body planes.

On April 27, the carrier issued an advertisement for more than 1,000 pilots. It is looking for captains, first officers and trainers across A320, B777, B787 and B737 fleet. In a statement this week, an Air India spokesperson said the airline has received an overwhelming response to its recruitment advertisement for pilots released late last week.

“The recruitment of pilots is in preparation for the augmented large fleet of 470 aircraft. We have already received over 700 applications in the last few days as response to the advertisement which is under process. As a continuation of this recruitment process we are conducting walk-in interviews in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru," it said.

Many pilots of cash-strapped Go First, which has filed for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings, are also looking for other opportunities, including at Air India, according to industry sources, according to a PTI report.

Tata Group has four airlines — Air India, Air India Express, AIX Connect and Vistara, which is a joint venture with Singapore Airlines. The group is in the process of merging Air India Express and AIX Connect as well as Vistara with Air India.

The Wadia group-owned carrier has filed a plea for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and the tribunal reserved its order on Thursday.

Go First has filed its petition under Section 10 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code to initiate insolvency against itself. The plea is different from Sections 7 and 9 where the financial and operational creditors, respectively, take the corporate debtor to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in case of default in payment of dues.

