Amul Hikes Price of Fresh Milk in Gujarat by Rs 2 Per Litre
1-MIN READ

Amul Hikes Price of Fresh Milk in Gujarat by Rs 2 Per Litre

Curated By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: April 01, 2023, 14:49 IST

New Delhi, India

The Amul milk price hike is a 3-4 per cent increase in the MRP. (Credits: Twitter/@DietPravda)



In Ahmedabad and Saurashtra-Kutch markets, the price of Amul Gold will be Rs 32, Amul Taaza Rs 26 and Amul Shakti Rs 29 for 500 ml packs

Amul has hiked the price of fresh milk in parts of Gujarat by Rs 2 per litre from April 1. The hike is a 3-4 per cent increase in the MRP.

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited (GCMMF), which markets the Anand-based cooperative brand, said in a statement that prices have been hiked in major variants in Ahmedabad and Saurashtra-Kutch markets with effect from April 1.

In Ahmedabad and Saurashtra-Kutch markets, the price of Amul Gold will be Rs 32, Amul Taaza Rs 26 and Amul Shakti Rs 29 for 500 ml packs.

About the Author
Mohammad Haris
Haris is Deputy News Editor (Business) at News18.com. He writes on various issues related to markets, economy and companies....Read More
first published:April 01, 2023, 14:49 IST
