Amul Hikes Price of Fresh Milk in Gujarat by Rs 2 Per Litre

Amul has hiked the price of fresh milk in parts of Gujarat by Rs 2 per litre from April 1. The hike is a 3-4 per cent increase in the MRP.

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited (GCMMF), which markets the Anand-based cooperative brand, said in a statement that prices have been hiked in major variants in Ahmedabad and Saurashtra-Kutch markets with effect from April 1.

In Ahmedabad and Saurashtra-Kutch markets, the price of Amul Gold will be Rs 32, Amul Taaza Rs 26 and Amul Shakti Rs 29 for 500 ml packs.

