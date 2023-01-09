CHANGE LANGUAGE
Amul MD RS Sodhi Ousted, Jayen Mehta Assumes Temporary Charge
1-MIN READ

Amul MD RS Sodhi Ousted, Jayen Mehta Assumes Temporary Charge

By: News Desk

Edited By: Debalina Dey

News18.com

Last Updated: January 09, 2023, 17:52 IST

Delhi, India

Amul MD RS Sodhi was on an extension for the last four years. (Image: ANI)



RS Sodhi joined Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd, which operates the Amul brand, as a sales officer over 40 years ago and had been its Managing Director since June 2010

RS Sodhi, Amul’s Managing Director, was ousted on Monday, and the position has been taken up temporarily by Jayen Mehta. Sodhi was on an extension for the last 4 years.

Confirming the development, Shankarsinh Rana, chairman of Gandhinagar Madhur Dairy said Amul will get a new MD after a few months.

The decision to oust Sodhi was reportedly taken at the board meeting of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), the farmers’ cooperative that operates the Amul brand.

Mehta is the COO of GCMMF.

Sodhi, however, told PTI that he has resigned from the post of MD. “I was on extension. The board has accepted my resignation," he said.

Sodhi joined GCMMF as a sales officer over 40 years ago and had been its Managing Director since June 2010. He is currently the president of the Indian Dairy Association.

(With PTI inputs)

first published:January 09, 2023, 16:48 IST
last updated:January 09, 2023, 17:52 IST
