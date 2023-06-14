Anand Mahindra Posts Clip Of Netherlands Bridge, Asks Nitin Gadkari, 'Can We Do This?'

Not many are aware of the remarkable Veluwemeer Aqueduct Bridge or better known as the reverse bridge in the Netherlands. It is considered to be one of the engineering marvels of the modern era. Its unique construction has received widespread admiration with many expressing a desire for such similar technology in their own countries. Now, the Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, who often shares unique stories on social media, has tweeted a video and asked Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari if India could do something similar.

The video shared on Twitter is an aerial view of the Veluwemeer Aqueduct Bridge which shows vehicles travelling through the motor canal which is beneath a large lake. “Wait…What?? Can we do this too, Nitin Gadkari ji?” Anand Mahindra wrote in the tweet. Take a look at the tweet here:

The business tycoon retweeted the original tweet from Engineering Insider. Micro-blogging site users have mixed reactions to the tweet. One of the users said, “Wait, I wonder how humans have been crossing water bodies for so long? Oh right, they build the road over the water…why are we fixing things that aren’t broken?"

Wait, I wonder how humans have been crossing water bodies for so long? Oh right they build the road over the water… why are we fixing things that aren’t broken? — Sumukh Bettadapura (@srkb1999) June 13, 2023

Another person commented, “But why? We are not the Netherlands with more than 25 per cent falling below sea level."

But why? We are not the Netherlands with more than 25 percent falling below sea level.— sajitblr (@sajitblr) June 13, 2023

Another user added, “I’m not an expert in Civil engineering Sir but even a slight mistake or a leakage will flood the entire road. However, the idea looks astonishing."

I'm not an expert in Civil engineering Sir but even a slight mistake or a leakage will flood the entire road.However, the idea looks astonishing. 🤯— Wish-I-n'U (@vishnu_marshall) June 12, 2023

One more user added, “Of course we can Mr Mahindra. The only issue is that the whole underpass of the Road will be underwater in 20 mins of Rain. Guaranteed."

Of course we can Mr Mahindra. The only issue is that the whole underpass of the Road will be under water in 20 mins of Rains. Guaranteed. #Vishwaguru https://t.co/geQsKoLNvG— कबीरा (@SecularTrainee) June 12, 2023

The Veluwemeer Aqueduct Bridge in the Netherlands is named after Veluwemeer Lake which connects the provinces of Flevoland and Gelderland. The road is elevated above the waterline using artificial barriers and pillars and is a unique solution for enabling the simultaneous flow of vehicular and waterways traffic.