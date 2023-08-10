CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :RBI MPCFuel Prices IndiaIPOGold Prices IndiaMutual Fund
Home » Business » Ananya Birla's Svatantra Microfin Buys Sachin Bansal-Led Chaitanya For Rs 1,479 Crore
1-MIN READ

Ananya Birla's Svatantra Microfin Buys Sachin Bansal-Led Chaitanya For Rs 1,479 Crore

Curated By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: August 10, 2023, 14:47 IST

New Delhi, India

Ananya birla.

Ananya birla.

The deal will help Birla's firm to become India's second-largest microfinance company with combined AUM of Rs 12,409 crore and over 3.6 million active customers

Billionaire entrepreneur and artist Ananya Birla-owned Svatantra Microfin has acquired Chaitanya India Fin Credit, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal-owned Navi Group. The acquisition deal has been agreed upon for an amount of Rs 1,479 crore.

It comes almost a year after the RBI rejected Bansal’s universal banking licence. Bansal had a bought microfinance company Svatantra Microfin.

“This acquisition marks a huge step for us to continue to provide financial services to Bharat. Congratulations to my entire team," Ananya Birla, who is the daughter of Indian billionaire industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, said in a tweet after the deal.

The deal will help Birla’s firm to become the country’s second-largest microfinance company with combined assets under management (AUM) of Rs 12,409 crore and over 3.6 million active customers.

Ananya Birla said, “The combined entity will command a substantial reach, enabling the delivery of a diverse array of financial services to our clients across a geographically diverse portfolio."

Ananya Birla is a college dropout who founded Svatantra Microfin Private Limited at the age of 17.

Before Sachin Bansal-led firm, Svatantra Microfin also bought Micro Housing Finance for Rs 300 crore.

About the Author
Mohammad Haris
Haris is Deputy News Editor (Business) at News18.com. He writes on various issues related to markets, economy and companies....Read More
first published:August 10, 2023, 14:47 IST
last updated:August 10, 2023, 14:47 IST