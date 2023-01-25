American Express Banking Corp., (AEBC) has announced the appointment of Anurag Gupta as the vice president and head of global merchant and network services in India, bringing both the acquiring and the network cards issuance teams under one leader.

In his new role, Gupta will be responsible for expanding the Amex merchant coverage and the network that issues American Express Cards via bank partnerships in India.

Gupta has been a part of American Express for over 18 years working across different businesses, functions, and roles in India and in other global markets.

He has a proven and consistent track record of driving the business P&L, managing strategic partners and large sales teams, leading global operations, customer servicing, as well as driving critical strategic projects, the company said in a press note.

Gupta said, “I am excited about the new role. India is witnessing an unprecedented growth in digital payments, and I am looking forward to the opportunities in the country and expanding our reach in the market, both on the acquiring and issuing side. I will work on deepening relationships with our existing partners, further penetrating portfolios, launching new products and driving more volume for all stakeholders.”

Gupta’s appointment is key to further accelerate and drive a step-up in the growth trajectory of American Express’ acquiring and issuing partnerships in India, the statement added.

Read all the Latest Business News here